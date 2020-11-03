Decision 2020: Winnebago County Coroner runs uncontested despite forgery, theft charges

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz is expected to remain as the county's coroner, despite facing forgery and theft charges.

Hintz has been the coroner in Winnebago County since he was elected in 2016 and ran unopposed this year after neither the Democratic Party or Republican Party put another candidate on the ballot in March's primary election.



In September, Hintz was charged with forgery and theft while his wife, Michelle, was charged with of unlawful use of a credit card, theft, and conspiracy. Hintz and his wife were later indicted on dozens of charges last month.

Hintz is the third Winnebago County employee in the past 5 years to be either implicated or under scrutiny for misconduct.



After the announced were charged, both candidates vying for the Winnebago County Board Chairman position called for Hintz to resign, but Hintz's lawyer said days later the coroner had no plans to resign leading up to the election or afterward.

In 2016, Hintz defeated Frank Fitzgerald at the time, a retired funeral director formerly with Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory.

Both men were vying for the position following the retirement of then coroner, Sue Fiducia, who held the position for more than 20 years. Hintz served as her deputy chief coroner and was a long-time understudy.