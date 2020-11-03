Decision 2020: Paul Carpenter concedes to J. Hanley for Winnebago County State’s Attorney

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Republican candidate J. Hanley will be the new Winnebago County State's Attorney.



Hanley's challenger, Democrat Paul Carpenter, conceded to Hanley late Tuesday night.



As of 11:33 p.m. Tuesday, Hanley had 56% of the vote (63,714) with 99% of precincts reporting. Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.

Hanley is a Rockford native Hanley is currently serving as General Counsel for the Rock River Water Reclamation District. Hanley is also a former Winnebago County Assistant State’s Attorney and former Assistant United States Attorney for the District of Arizona.

Hanley defeated challenger David Gill by 15 votes in the Illinois Primary back in March.



Carpenter is a current assistant state's attorney and was in private practice in Rockford before joining the state's attorney's office. Carpenter is a 2001 graduate of Northern Illinois University College of Law.



Hanley will take over for Democratic State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross, who was appointed to the position when Judge Joe Bruscato was elected to the 17th Circuit Court.