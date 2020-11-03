Decision 2020: Chiarelli leads in race for Winnebago County chairman, both candidates wait for final results

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Winnebago County Board will soon have a new leader.



Republican Joe Chiarelli takes Democrat Burt Gerl. The winner of the race takes over current chairman, Frank Haney.



As of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Chiarelli had 56% of the vote (63,321) with 99% of precincts reporting. 13 WREX reached out to both candidates and both said they're not calling anything officially and are waiting for every precinct.

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.



Chiarelli has been the city's 14th ward alderman since 2013 after being elected. Chiarelli is born and raised in Winnebago County and owned a small business for more than 20 years. Chairelli recently tested positive for COVID-19.



Chiarelli says he wants to help restore county government to normalcy after years of dysfunction as well as mend divisiveness between the chairman and the board.

Chairelli's challenger, Burt Gerl, currently sits on the county board and has served in the 15th district for seven years.



Gerl is also a lifelong resident of Winnebago County. He says he's going to work with business owners, faith leaders, neighborhood groups and community partners to restore the county.



Both men have shared a similar platform in that they say they will work with the board to improve ongoing dysfunction.