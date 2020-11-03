‘Come rain or shine’: How weather can impact voter participation

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The economy, taxes, and social issues are huge drivers during election years. Weather can also have an impact on voter turnout in smaller-scale and larger-scale elections.

Connecting the dots:

Research has shown that bad weather can lead to a reduction in voter turnout. From rain and snow, to extreme heat or cold, these factors can have wide-ranging impacts on who gets elected.

In a 2007 study, researchers analyzed the effect of weather on voter participation in 14 different U.S. presidential elections.

Interestingly, foul weather seems to benefit one party over another. The study found that Republican outcomes tend to be more favorable during periods of inclement weather, particularly with rain.

Poor weather is also shown to benefit the Republican party's vote share. The Journal of Politics, Vol. 69, No. 3, August 2007, pp. 649-663

How might rain benefit the Republican Party? A 2018 study from Dartmouth University suggests that a change in party preference may be a result of a psychological behavior.

Come rain, snow, or shine:

The study used data consisting of over 3,000 counties in the continental United States for each presidential election from 1948 to 2000. Meteorological variables from over 20,000 weather stations in the U.S. were collected, with rainfall and snowfall estimates in inches.

Using GIS interpolations, we employ meteorological data drawn from over 22,000 U.S. weather stations to provide Election Day estimates of rain and snow for each U.S. county. The Journal of Politics, Vol. 69, No. 3, August 2007, pp. 649-663

The 2007 study found that for every 1" of rain that falls on Election Day, voter turnout decreases by approximately 1%. Surprisingly, snowfall doesn't appear to impact turnout as significantly as rainfall. For every 1" of snowfall, voter turnout decreases to about half a percent. The bottom line is, any weather for a particular location that is not "average", typically leads to reduced voter turnout.