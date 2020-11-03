City of Rockford asks community to not gather for election results amid pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Election night is the latest to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



On Tuesday, the City of Rockford asked the public to NOT gather together for election party election results.



In a Facebook post, the city called it a safety issue, not a partisan issue.



Here's the full post by the city:

PLEASE DON’T GATHER TONIGHT: Traditionally, Election Night is a time for voters to gather to watch results roll in from across the country. However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise in our county, we encourage you to monitor the results from home or virtually with friends. This isn’t a partisan issue, it’s a safety issue. Remember, the more people you interact with and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading. Help your community by voting during the day and staying home tonight. City of Rockford Facebook page

Rep. John Cabello held an in person campaign event Monday night which drew criticism from health officials.



On Tuesday, health officials in Winnebago County announced 330 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the virus up to 11,802 since the pandemic began. The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 is now up to 15.5%, according to the Winnebago County Health Department.