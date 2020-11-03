Chicago-area sportswear chain to pay $420,000 to settle suit

CHICAGO (AP) — A chain of sportswear stores in and around Chicago has agreed to pay $420,000 to settle a civil rights lawsuit that alleged the company refused to hire more Blacks and Hispanics and promote those who already worked there. The settlement comes three years after the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit that alleged City Sports gave preferential treatment to Korean candidates and subjected two Black employees to racial Slurs and other harassment. Palm USA, which operates as City Sports has declined the allegations but says it agreed to settle the lawsuit to avoid more legal costs. C