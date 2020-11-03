CBL Properties, which owns CherryVale Mall, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WREX) — The owner of the CherryVale Mall has filed for bankruptcy.



CBL Properties filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday. In a press release, CBL Properties say they filed for bankruptcy in order to "implement a plan to recapitalize the company, including restructuring portions of its debt."



Through this process, all day-to-day operations and business of the company’s wholly owned, joint venture and third-party managed shopping centers will continue as normal. CBL says all of its customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties.

“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” said Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL. “With an aggregate of approximately $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and preferred obligations eliminated and a significant increase to net cash flow, upon emergence, CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business.”

As of September 30, 2020, CBL had approximately $258.3 million in unrestricted cash on hand and available-for-sale securities. The company’s cash position, combined with the positive cash flow generated by ongoing operations, is expected to be sufficient to meet CBL’s operational and restructuring needs.

CBL says they've filed various customary motions with the Court seeking several types of relief to allow CBL to meet necessary obligations and fulfill its duties during the restructuring process, including authority to continue payment of employee wages and benefits, honor certain customer and vendor commitments and otherwise manage its day-to-day operations as usual.