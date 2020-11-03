 Skip to Content

Bath & Body Fusion products now available on Walmart’s website

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you're scrolling through Walmart's website, you'll now see some products from one Rockford based business.

Bath & Body Fusion launched the best-sellers from its luxury line of skin cream, bath, shower and body products on the retail giant's website.

The products use natural ingredients to "brighten and hydrate skin."

Bath & Body Fusion says plans are in progress to release additional products from it's luxury facial and body collection.

