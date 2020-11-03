Asian markets follow Wall Street higher ahead of election

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher as investors await U.S. election results. Benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Traders are betting that if challenger Joe Biden unseats President Donald Trump, Biden might push for a bigger U.S. economic stimulus. That also would require support in the Senate, where control also will depend on the outcome of elections. Overnight, Wall Street closed higher, recouping some of its losses from last week’s selloff. Also this week, investors are looking for U.S. jobs data and a Federal Reserve meeting on interest rate policy.