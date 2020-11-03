AP: Swanson hangs onto Illinois 74th District seat

(AP) — The incumbent of the 74th District has won, according to the Associated Press.



The 74th District serves parts of southern Lee County in our area.



Rep. Swanson faced Democratic challenger Christopher Demink.



If the result holds, Swanson will serve his third term in the Illinois House.

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.

