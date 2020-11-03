AP: Republican Adam Kinzinger wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois’ 16th Congressional District

WASHINGTON (AP/WREX) — Republican Adam Kinzinger wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 16th Congressional District.



As of 10:27 p.m. Congressman Kinzinger had 65% of the vote with 62% of precincts reporting.



Representing Illinois' 16th Congressional District, Congressman Kinzinger has held the seat since being elected in 2013. Congressman Kinzinger serves as a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Prior to his election to the U.S. House, Kinzinger graduated from Illinois State University, won election to the McLean County Board, and served in the Air Force.



Congressman Kinzinger is being challenged by Dani Brzozowski, a business owner, community leader and activist from LaSalle, Illinois. Brzozowski is an army brat and went to Purdue University. She says she's trying to represent the 16th District to give the people a voice who don't currently have one.

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.

