AP: President Trump projected to wins West Virginia

West Virginia Election

CHARLESTON, W. Va (AP) — President Donald Trump eased to victory in West Virginia to take its five electoral votes.

He had been widely expected to defeat Democrat Joe Biden in a state that backed him in 2016 with 68% of the vote.

West Virginia has largely abandoned Democratic presidential candidates in recent decades. While Sen.

Joe Manchin won reelection as a moderate Democrat in 2018, the last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.

Associated Press

