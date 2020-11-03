 Skip to Content

AP: Chesney hangs onto IL 89th District seat

STEPHENSON COUNTY (WREX) — A seat representing parts of Stephenson County will not be changing hands this election.

Republican Andrew Chesney, the incumbent, has been in the seat since 2018. The Associated Press called the race with Chesney receiving 73% of the vote (39,422) with 95% of precincts reporting as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Chesney was born and raised in Stephenson County and has served as a city council member for Freeport and a board member for the Regional Access Mobilization Project, a division sales manager at a local manufacturing company.

Chesney finds a challenger in John Cook, who is running on the Independent ticket.

Despite the number of precincts reporting, election officials have warned to expect delays in official results due to mail-in ballots. Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow says as long as ballots were post marked to Nov. 3, election officials have two weeks to count those ballots.

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

