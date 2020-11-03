330 new COVID-19 cases reported in Winnebago County, positivity rate above 15 percent

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — Winnebago County continues to see a rise in its rolling positivity rate for COVID-19.



On Tuesday, health officials announced 330 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began up to 11,802.



The county's seven-day rolling positivity rate has also continued to go up. Health officials say the county's rolling positivity rate is now up to 15.5%.



There were no new deaths reported in the county on Tuesday. The death toll currently sits at 198 in Winnebago County.



Winnebago County is in Region 1 for the state's Restore Illinois plan. As of Oct. 31, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate is at 15.3%.



As of Oct. 31, all 9 counties in Region 1 had a rolling positivity rate above 10%. Region 1 is the only region in the state under tier 2 mitigations, which the region has been in since Oct. 25.