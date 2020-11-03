2020 Latest: Democrat Joe Biden wins Virginia

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on the presidential campaign (all times local):

7:36 p.m.



Democrat Joe Biden has won the state of Virginia. He was awarded its 13 electoral votes on Tuesday.



Democrat Hillary Clinton won Virginia over Republican Donald Trump in 2016, helped in part by her choice of running mate: Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.



Virginia has grown increasingly liberal over the last four years, and as a result of the 2019 elections, Democrats now control every branch of government in the state.