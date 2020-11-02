Winnebago County Health Department announces new antigen test in region

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Monday, Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator Sandra Martell announced a new tool in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Martell says 5,000 test Abbot BinaxNOW tests are in Winnebago County. Martell says the antigen test is a nasal swab which tests for antigens and can provide results in about 15 minutes.

Martell believes these tests will play a crucial role in area schools.

"Remember one symptom keeps a student or staff member out of the school and this will allow those entities who choose to participate to identify rapidly any potential cases," says Martell. "So we can take the step to isolate and then quarantine the close contacts rather than waiting two to three days."

Martell says the health department is working with area schools and other entities like first responders to get the proper testing protocol in place. Those who receive the test will get it at no cost.