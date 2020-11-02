Walgreens finishes McKesson deal; names Jarrett to board

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance has finished a deal to combine pharmaceutical wholesale businesses in Germany with McKesson Corp. Walgreens said Monday that it will control 70% of the venture, while McKesson has a 30% interest. The companies entered into the deal last December. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance runs more than 21,000 stores in 11 countries. The company also said Friday that one of former President Barack Obama’s advisers, Valerie Jarrett, will join its board of directors. Jarrett is the first African American woman appointed to the board and fourth woman on the current board.