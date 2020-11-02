US construction spending up again, rises 0.3% in September

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. construction spending rose 0.3% in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon. The Commerce Department reported that the September gain followed followed a revised gain of 1.3% in August. Spending on residential construction was strong yet again, with single-family home projects jumping 5.7%. Total residential construction was up 2.7%, while government construction spending fell 1.7%. During the first nine months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.1% over the same period last year. Demand for single-family homes remains strong as buyers rush to the market pushed by historically low interest rates under 3%.