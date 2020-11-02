Tax question, Senate, House races on the ballot in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — More than 3.5 million Illinois residents have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, a surge driven by the coronavirus pandemic. Voters are weighing in on president, competitive U.S. House races, legislative contests, and more. At the top of the ballot is a proposed Illinois Constitution amendment changing the state’s flat income tax to a graduated income tax question that takes a larger percentage from wealthy residents. Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin is also seeking reelection to a fifth term over four lesser-known challengers. And in central and southwest Illinois, Republican Rep. Rodney Davis faces a strong challenge from Democrat Betsy Dirksen Londrigan.