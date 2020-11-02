SwedishAmerican says it’s seeing more people get diagnosed with breast cancer

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A medical group in Rockford says it is seeing more people getting diagnosed with breast cancer.

SwedishAmerican reports between April and September of 2020, 76 people were diagnosed with breast cancer. In that same time period in 2016, 66 people were diagnosed with the disease.

Swedes says it is also seeing fewer people get mammograms. SwedishAmerican Physician Assistant Megan Buja says the medical group did not offer mammograms for a few weeks in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, she says there have been about 2,000 fewer mammograms compared to 2019.

"Getting your mammogram every year is very important," said Buja. "That's what our general rule of thumb is for every woman after the age of 40. For some women, we even say to start earlier than that based on their family history."

Buja says workers at SwedishAmerican's Breast Health Center are doing more sanitizing to help keep visitors safe.