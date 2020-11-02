Rockford voters wait several hours to cast their ballot on the last day of early voting

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dozens of voters filed into the Rockford Board of Elections Monday night in hopes to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting in Illinois.

Voters stood in line for hours outside as the line wrapped around around the building. 13 WREX spoke to one voter who said he was in line for more than two hours and 30 minutes to make sure his voice is heard on Election Day.

"I started watching the line move, making sure that I was going to be able to make it and I said, 'No matter how cold it gets I'm still going wait it out and get to the end,'" Eric Ross said.

Illinoisans who still haven't cast a ballot will do-so on Election Day, however they must to to their precinct's polling place. Those who have not yet registered to vote still can, however they must go to their local election authority office. Voters who have not yet registered to vote must bring two forms of ID, one with a current address. Illinoisans who register on Election Day will vote at their local election office.

You can follow 13 WREX's social media pages throughout Tuesday for updates on lines at polling places and other issues voters other voters may experience. To report an issue with your ballot or polling place, email news@wrex.com.