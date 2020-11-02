Rockford plastic surgeon urges women not to delay routine mammograms

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Breast Cancer Awareness Month has come to a close, but one local surgeon says, regardless of what month it is, patients should not delay when it comes to early cancer screenings.



OSF Saint Anthony plastic surgeon Dr. Pedro Rodriguez says dozens of breast cancers survivors come into his practice for reconstructive surgeries daily.



"Treating breast cancer survivors is in an honor and privilege that I get to have," says Rodriguez.



As the beginning of November is upon us, he wants to make sure people are staying on top of their health, being proactive and making sure little problems to don't become big ones.



"My own grandmother developed breast cancer and that lead to the moment in which my mother developed breast cancer," says Rodriguez.



He says cancer does happen, but by acting early, you can slow its progression.



"I give myself a breast examine every day," says Rodriguez. "Men can get breast cancer to and I am very aware given my families history. Be proactive and do not hesitate to speak to your physician if something feels off."



Advocacy is a part of what Dr. Rodriquez does, but his main job, as it pertains to breast cancer survivors, is to help through the reconstructive surgery process.



"Who I want to be as a plastic surgeon was not only a plastic surgeon that can develop esthetic, but also reconstruct those difficult moments and make life better for our patients," says Rodriguez. "What we do involves a physical aspect, [but] that physical change has a great effect not only restore their shape, but their confidence, self esteem."



The physical and emotional change is what he now does every day for patients battling breast cancer.



One of his current patients, Stacy Hoium, agrees.



Hoium's journey with breast cancer starting in September of 2018 when she was diagnosis. Soon after she started chemotherapy and is currently in remission, undergoing multiple breast reconstruction surgeries over the last year. She says having that piece of her restored has made her feel like herself again.



"As you go along with the process it builds your self esteem," says Hoium. "I think I've grown to like myself even more than I did before all this happened."



For more information on how you can take action in terms of your health, click here.







