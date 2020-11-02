Rockford aldermen vote on property taxes, police cameras, liquor license rebates

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday was a busy night for Rockford aldermen, who made decisions on a number of issues that impact residents.

The first, property taxes. Aldermen unanimously agreed to keep the levy flat. That means the city will collect the exact amount of money next year from property taxes as it did this year.

That also means the tax rate will go down. That's because property values have gone up. However, that doesn't necessarily mean you will pay less in property taxes. That depends on how much your home's value has changed.

Also at City Council, aldermen approved of brining taxpayer-funded police cameras to two private apartment complexes at a cost of about $247,000.

But while the item passed, there was still a few aldermen who voted against it.

Those opposing the move said taxpayer dollars should not be funding cameras on private property, and that it should be the responsibility of the apartment complexes to provide that security.

Supporters, however, argued the cameras were a good tool for police. They also said since the complexes were recently annexed into the city, their property tax revenue will offset the cost of the cameras.

Finally, bar and restaurant owners will get a little bit of financial relief in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Alderment approved of giving them a 50% rebate of their liquor license fees.

That could amount anywhere from $745 to $1,400.

It does no apply to places that only sell packaged liquor.