RMTD to limit number of passengers, waiving fares due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Mass Transit District is updating its policies due to COVID-19.



Several changes go into effect starting on Sunday, including limiting the number of passengers on the bus to 14 people and waiving fares.



RMTD says they're taking this proactive step despite the fact that the Winnebago County Health Department contact tracing measures have indicated that there has been no incidence of transmission of the virus between passenger and operator. This number allows for additional social distancing between all seated passengers and has been decided upon consultation with the Winnebago County Health Department.



All passengers will also need to be seated while riding the bus.

Returning to rear door boarding is another measure RMTD is taking to protect those on board. Rear door boarding opens up passenger traffic flow thus limiting passenger contact with the operator. Passengers can board and proceed to their seat in either direction also minimizing their contact with other passengers. Passengers with disabilities or who may need additional assistance when boarding may continue to use the front of the vehicle.

RMTD fareboxes are located in the front of the vehicle and cannot be moved thus making fare collection impossible when a rear door boarding policy is in effect. Therefore, until further notice, RMTD is waiving fares for all services including paratransit rides.



RMTD is also changing several routes again due to COVID-19. RMTD will suspend its current and regular daily fixed route service, Monday thru Saturday.

Instead of the current fixed route service, RMTD will run its night and Sunday route service during the day, Monday thru Saturday. This includes routes numbered, 41, 42, 43, 44, and 45.