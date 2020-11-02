Polls open at 6 a.m. on Election Day in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Lines will soon be out the door at precincts across the state for Election Day.



Polls open at 6 a.m. on Election Day. In order for your vote to count, you must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m.



If you still have your vote-by-mail ballot, you can bring it with you and vote in person or fill it out and bring it to your local election authority.



Do not mail your ballot unless you take it directly to the post office and have it postmarked by Nov. 3.



Click here to find a polling place near you!