Polling places are latest front in battle over face masks

America’s fight over masks has reached a new front: polling places. On Election Day, voters across the country will face varying rules about masks at polling places as officials try to balance safety precautions with the constitutional right to vote. Most states, even ones with broad mask mandates, are stopping short of forcing voters to wear the face coverings at the polls. They’re opting instead for strong recommendations while providing different voting options for people who refuse. Some local voting jurisdictions are taking harder stances than in other places.