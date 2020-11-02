Pilots say FAA proposal for Boeing Max training needs work

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pilots at some U.S. airlines think the government can improve its proposal for pilot training on the Boeing 737 Max. That’s the plane that has been grounded since March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people. The Federal Aviation Administration is getting close to letting the plane fly again. One of the last hurdles remaining is a new pilot-training program. Comments on FAA’s proposal around pilot training were due Monday. Families of the victims of one of the crashes say FAA’s training proposal isn’t comprehensive enough. Boeing hopes FAA approves changes to the plane before year end.