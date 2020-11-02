New Rockton business grows out of Facebook group

ROCKTON (WREX) — A new business opened in Rockton to sell CBD products and accessories on Monday, Kiss Glass, that business owner Michelle Kreeger first started on Facebook.

Kreeger suffered from back pain since she was a child and switched to medical marijuana instead of a long list of medications to deal with her pain.

Kreeger started a Facebook group as a way for members to win free glass.

At the beginning of March, Kreeger and her husband ran two martial arts school and sold CBD products on the side. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"It was something we were going to do on the side," Kreeger said. "When 'rona hit, we flipped the switch and it took off."

"We couldn't keep up with demand on our group," Kreeger said. "We knew we had to expand."

"We became people's entertainment and excitement while they were stuck home," Kreeger said.

"We were scheduled to start construction on July 1, but we had a lot of setbacks. On July 1, we had my brother's funeral instead."

In the future, the owners hope to expand their business to include local glassblowers.

The Facebook group "Kiss Glass" now has more than 5,600 members.

Kiss Glass opens Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 208 W Main St in Rockton.