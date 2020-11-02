McDonald’s hires diversity chief amid corporate turmoil

McDonald’s is hiring a new chief diversity officer as it struggles with charges of harassment and racism at all levels of the company. Reginald Miller will become the company’s global chief diversity equity and inclusion officer next week. He was previously the chief diversity officer at VF Corp., the owner of brands such as The North Face and Timberland. Chicago-based McDonald’s fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook last November after he admitted sending explicit text messages to an employee. The company is facing dozens of lawsuits from employees claiming sexual harassment. More recently, Black executives and franchisees have sued, saying McDonald’s didn’t give them the same opportunities as white franchisees.