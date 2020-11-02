Louisiana man gets 25 years for torching 3 Baptist churches

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man who admitted to burning down three predominantly African American churches has been sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to pay the churches $2.6 million. U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook says in a news release Holden Matthews set fire to the churches because of their religious nature and to promote himself as a “black metal” musician. He says a federal judge in Lafayette sentenced Holden Matthews on Monday. Judge Robert Summerhays gave Matthews him credit for the 18 months he already has spent in jail. Matthews pleaded guilty to both state and federal charges.