Libya’s warring sides discuss implementing cease-fire

CAIRO (AP) — The United Nations says military leaders from Libya’s warring sides are meeting in the oasis town of Ghadames. The talks that began Monday are first face-to-face military meetings inside Libya since last year’s attack on the capital by the forces of military commander Khalifa Hifter. The fifth round of talks, brokered by the U.N., came less than two weeks after the two sides inked a permanent cease-fire in Geneva on Oct. 23. The U.N. mission in Libya said the meetings through Wednesday would discuss implementing and monitoring the cease-fire, along with how to verify possible violations.