John Cabello hosts in person campaign event which draws criticism from health officials

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Dozens of cars in a parking lot the night before an election generally wouldn't get any attention, but after State Representative John Cabello hosted an in-person event on Monday, Winnebago County Health Director Dr. Sandra Martell spoke out.

"Our leaders have to lead by example," Dr. Martell said. I implore them and plead them to do the same. I'm getting a lot of cries from people that are very concerned about this kind of event spreading infection further into the community."

The event drew Dr. Martell's attention since it violates multiple COVID-19 guidelines set forward by the state and county. A Facebook post by Fozzy's Bar and Grill where the event was held advertised free food to the first 100 people who attended the event.

Representative Cabello defended the event saying he was exercising his legal rights, and said the state turned a blind eye to large gatherings in the past.

"I don't hear anybody complaining about the riots and protests going on," Representative Cabello said. "We're doing what we need to do, we're doing what our God given right is."

Cabello added that the event wasn't public, rather it was a final rally to encourage people to vote.

"This is a campaign event," Representative Cabello said. "It's mainly for the people that helped us get to the point where we are today, and to make sure we get everyone out to vote tomorrow."

Cabello's opponent for the state's 68th district, Dave Vella disagreed with the event, saying it created division.

"We need to find a way to be safe and keep our economy going," Vella said. What he has done is consistently undermine any effort anyone has done, and attempted to divide us at a time we can least afford it."

While Dr. Martell criticized the event, she did not mention any specific repercussions from the event. Fozzy's Bar and Grill received multiple closure notices from Winnebago County since the state began new mitigation strategies in September.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana attended the event. He publicly stated in the past that department will not enforce COVID-19 mitigations.