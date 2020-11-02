Illinois election preview: Breaking down campaign funding

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – We’re just hours away from Election Day and many across the state have already cast their ballot. While the presidential race is on everyone’s mind, there’s a lot at stake in local and state-level races.

Every seat in the Illinois House is up for grabs, although many are uncontested races. Republicans hope to gain seats in Southern Illinois, while Democrats are keying in on tight races in the Chicago suburbs. Some of the closest House races to watch cover districts 41, 47, 65, and 97. Sen. Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) and Republican Mary Burress have the lone contested race in the Senate.

However, longtime University of Illinois political professor Kent Redfield believes this won’t be a major comeback year for Republicans in the General Assembly. The Springfield native says that’s mostly due to lack of funding for the GOP candidates compared to the dollars coming in for Illinois Democrats.

“They’re spending most of their money on the graduated income tax and the Supreme Court races. They really aren’t spending much money on state legislative races,” Redfield said.

Billionaires Ken Griffin and Sam Zell have donated $53,750,000 and $1,100,000 respectively to the Coalition Against the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment. At the same time, Gov. JB Pritzker put $58,000,000 into his Vote Yes For Fairness campaign.

Battle for the court

Meanwhile, Griffin has dropped $4,500,000 into the campaign against Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride’s retention. Richard Uihlein also contributed $1,000,000 to the Citizens for Judicial Fairness Super PAC. The Democratic Party of Illinois has donated $2,712,989 in support of Kilbride’s retention.

“It really is corrosive to the legitimacy of the judiciary when you have these hyper-expensive nasty partisan campaigns to elect judges,” Redfield added.

But Kilbride’s retention isn’t the only race people should watch for with the Supreme Court. Democrats and Republicans have also spent millions on the campaign for the next Supreme Court Justice representing Southern Illinois. David Overstreet and Judy Cates both currently serve as Appellate Court judges for the 5th district.

Redfield noted intense campaigns lead voters to believe justices are partisan politicians rather than representatives of the law.