Going The Distance For Social Distancing

(WDTN/NBC News) An Ohio contractor is going to great lengths to maintain social distancing while picking up his frequent take-out orders.

Cris Maggert is a regular at the Buckhorn Tavern in Dayton.

“Cris was pretty quiet in the beginning. He was pretty shy. He would just straight order, and not hardly talk to anybody,” recalls LouAnn Over, the assistant manager at Buckhorn Tavern.

His bashfulness didn’t last long.

“And now he’s a kook,” laughs LouAnn.

As the pandemic has gotten longer, so have his tools to keep socially distant. At first he used a shovel.

“When he was getting carryout when we were shut down, he was still using stuff like that,” states Catherine Weibel, a bartender.

“They didn’t know what I was going to pull or what was going to happen next,” says Cris.

Cris upped his game and distance, trading in his 6-foot shovel for an 8-foot 1×3 board to pick up his meals.

The 1×3 is complete with a money clip on the end, as well as a notch where restaurant workers can hang his carryout order without ever coming close to him.

Read more: https://bit.ly/320RmZ1