Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois receives AmeriCorps funding for fifth year

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WREX) — AmeriCorps awarded the Girl Scouts of Northern Illinois (GSNI) with another year of federal funding; this will be the organization's fifth year to receive funding.

The grant totaled more than $120,000 to fund Project Opportunity which GSNI will match.

Project Opportunity works with underserved girls affected by poverty and other risk factors across northern Illinois.

Many of these girls face barriers to participating in positive youth development programs, GSNI said, and the grant funding provides resources and workers to break these barriers.

In the fifth year of the program, 20 AmeriCorps members will continue to work at local schools and community centers as well as develop new partners and sites.

If you're interested in working with GSNI as an AmeriCorps member, email AmeriCorps@girlscoutsni.org.