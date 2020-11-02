Frustrated Huskers holding up in ‘broken, messed up year’New
Nebraska coach Scott Frost says his team is holding up emotionally even though it has played just one game during the pandemic-shortened Big Ten season. The Cornhuskers play at Northwestern on Saturday after having their game against Wisconsin canceled and a tentatively scheduled replacement game against Chattanooga rejected by the Big Ten. Frost said his players have a chip on their shoulders because they want to be on the field and feel as if they haven’t accomplished what they wanted.