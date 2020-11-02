Families, day cares feel strain of new COVID-19 health rules

SEATTLE (AP) — As more families make the jump back to group day care this fall in an attempt to restart lives and careers, many parents, pediatricians and care operators are finding that new, pandemic-driven rules offer a much-needed layer of safety but also seem incompatible with the germy reality of childhood. They stem largely from coronavirus guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lowering the fever threshold, disqualifying even a single bout of diarrhea or vomiting and making sniffles suspect in group care settings. And the price parents and kids pay for such symptoms is now a dayslong disruption.