Election fuels changes in Rockford-area gas prices

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford gas prices fall again this week, possibly thanks to uncertainty from the election, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in the area fell 4.3 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $2.16 per gallon on Monday, GasBuddy said.

"The drop in gas prices has accelerated in the last week as oil prices continue to slide on uncertainty over the election, stimulus and as coronavirus case counts soar, leading to more states rolling back their reopening plans," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.

The national average dropped 2.7 cents per gallon in the last week for an average of $2.12 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Those prices are down 6.1 cents compared to last month and down 48 cents compared to last year.

Analysts predicted the low gas prices will continue to drop in the next two weeks. Motorists could see national gas prices could drop below $2 per gallon, GasBuddy said.