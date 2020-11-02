Cross Country seniors reflect on final races at Sectionals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The winter sports season is still in a state of uncertainty, one thing is certain, the fall sports season was eventful. For the Winnebago girls cross country team, they dominated the course this year once again, adding to their storied winning tradition. They picked up the 1A Seneca Sectional championship Saturday in Marseilles.

"It's a little sad that it's ending like I'm excited to move onto the next chapter of my life which will be moving out and going to college," said Winnebago senior Natalia Martino. "While I'm excited for that, it's like I don't want to leave. I've been doing this for so long, I've spent so much time with these girls so it'll definitely be sad when I go off to college."

On the boys side, Rockford Christian also took home first place from the Seneca Sectional. For senior captain D'Artagnon Beaver, it's hard to pick what he'll miss most.

"Everything. Coach is huge, because coach brings conversations," said Beaver. "He's such a smart guy he's also my literature teacher, the camaraderie, just coach and everyone around laughing having fun."

Du-Pec's Liam Hammond is usually playing football in the fall, but with that pushed to the spring, he, along with some of his football teammates were able to focus all the energy into cross country.

"It's sad that it's over I love cross country I only did it for two years but I had so much fun," said Hammond. "At the end I wouldn't want to go out any other way than to make it to sectionals again."

Going out in style, as these talented high school athletes have crossed the finish line for the final time in their high school careers.