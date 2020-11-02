COVID-19 positivity rate in Region 1 surpasses 14 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in Region 1 continues to rise.



As of Oct. 30, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate for the virus was up to 14.6%, the highest its been yet, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.



The region is not the only one seeing a surge in COVID-19 as all 11 regions in the state will be under some form of COVID-19 restrictions starting on Wednesday. Region 1 remains the only region under tier 2 mitigations by the state.



Here's a look at all of the positivity rates for each county in Region 1 as of Oct. 30, according to IDPH:

Boone County: 19.7%

Carroll County: 15.6%

DeKalb County: 10.3%

Jo Daviess County: 9.1%

Lee County: 17.6%

Ogle County: 13.1%

Stephenson County: 18.1%

Whiteside County: 15.5%

Winnebago County: 14.9%

Statewide, health officials announced 6,222 new confirmed cases of the virus along with 20 new deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 423,502 cases, including 9,810 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 68,118 specimens for a total 7,876,421. As of last night, 3,371 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 722 patients were in the ICU and 298 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 26, 2020 – November 1, 2020 is 9.7%.