Coolest day of the week ahead as temperatures approach 70° by late week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Sunday brought wind and chilly temperatures to the Stateline, but Monday brings about the winds of change. By the end of the week, highs could approach 70°.

Feeling chilly for now: Temperatures early Monday started in the 20s, with even a few spots getting into the teens. The heart of the chilly weather is on top of the Stateline to kick off the work week, but it won't last forever.

You might feel that difference starting as early as Monday afternoon. High temperatures for the start of the work week climb into the lower 50s, which is a few degrees shy of average.

Highs Monday climb into the lower 50s.

Abundant sunshine sticks around through the day thanks to high pressure nearby. Blustery winds stick around, with southwesterly gusts approaching 30 to 35 miles per hour during the afternoon.

Tuesday's warm-up: After Monday's cooler-than-average temperatures, Tuesday brings slightly warmer weather. Highs climb back into the lower 60s under plentiful sunshine.

The overall weather pattern stays quiet through the rest of this work week, as temperatures climb a bit each day.

A big warm-up is ahead for the middle to latter half of the week.

Midweek surge: By Wednesday and Thursday, high temperatures inch closer into the middle and upper 60s. Southwesterly winds dominate the overall wind direction this week, keeping the sunshine going and adding to the daily warming trend.

Near 70° by the weekend: The warmth comes to a head by Saturday, with highs forecast to top out in the upper 60s. In fact, it's entirely possible that 70° could briefly make a return to kick off the upcoming weekend.

Enjoy the warmer-than-average temperatures while you can, because indications point toward a cool down by next week.

Rain chances return: Following Saturday's warm temperatures, Sunday brings the threat for rain chances. This looks to stick around into the start of the next work week as temperatures begin their downturn.