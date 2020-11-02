Breezy and sunny week leads to September-like weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Breezy winds won't go away for a while, but the side effect is warmer than usual weather that may have you thinking of September. We keep this warmer weather pattern around for a long stretch.

Breezy week:

While the winds won't be as powerful as Sunday's, calm weather is not in the forecast anytime soon. Breezy winds pop up each day through this week.

Sustained winds rise to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. For comparison, Sunday had wind gusts up to 45 mph at times. The winds may calm at night, but plan on breezy days through at least this Sunday.

The wind direction plays a big role this week. Winds are generally out of the south to southwest, providing a lot of warm air flow this week. The warmer air leads to a slow rise in temperatures and comfortable weather all week long.

Warmer week:

November starts out with very mild weather. Thanks to the warmer airflow, temperatures rise into the low 60's by Tuesday afternoon. The warming trend keeps going from there. By Thursday, temperatures border on 70 degrees, which is around 15 degrees above average.

We stay near the 70 degree mark going into the weekend, leading to very comfortable weather just in time for the weekend. By that point, the nights are much warmer. Temperatures stay in the low 50's by Friday night.

On top of all of the warmer weather, sunshine and dry weather sticks around all week. High pressure lingers all week, so rain and clouds won't poke into the Stateline through Sunday.

By early next week, the warmer and sunny pattern comes to an end. Rainfall may kick in as early as Sunday evening, and may continue through Tuesday. Colder air drops the weather back into the 40's by the middle of next week.