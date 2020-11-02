Antiquities recovered in 2015 in NYC given back to Pakistan

NEW YORK (AP) — Religious relics and sculptures dating to the 2nd century that were recovered by authorities in New York City in 2015 have been turned over to representatives of the government of Pakistan. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. held a repatriation ceremony on Monday for 45 objects that were among those recovered when search warrants were executed against a suspect in the trafficking of the illegal exportation of artifacts from countries including Pakistan, India and Afghanistan. The Manhattan district attorney’s office and the federal government have investigative units that work on recovering stolen antiquities and returning them to their rightful origins.