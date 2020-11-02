A Rockford family welcomes visitors to their house of scares

ROCKFORD (WREX) — All Hallows' Eve is a time for spooky fun activities with family and friends. But in a year that for some seemed scary in itself, one family is going all out with their haunting decorations to give Rockford a good fright.

The Motes's Halloween collection grows bigger and scarier every year.

"We started doing it when our kids were little years ago. I used to like to get dressed up too and scare the kids when they come up to the house," said Roy Motes.

Their front yard is like a witches' brew, made from a mixture of favorite characters, movies and stories straight out of a horror film.

Roy's favorite decorations are the ones he makes from scratch.

"Manikin heads, posts, this is a scene from 'The Walking Dead' that I liked so I put it out here," said Roy. "Billy from 'Saw,' I made him from PVC pipe and clothing from the thrift store."

The Motes added an authentic coffin to incorporate into a funeral scene this year.

"I bought it from someone online. They were selling it. Why they had it, I don't know. I didn't ask too many questions," said Roy.

"They drive by, stop, get out, ask if they can take pictures. They just absolutely love it and then they bring more people," said Georgia Motes.

Georgia and Roy didn't want to miss an opportunity to fill their home with tricks even though 2020 has played some tricks of its own.

"Because at the time they were still talking about cancelling Halloween or trick-or-treating and we decided we were going to do it either way," said Roy.

"So they can drive by and see it," said Georgia.

"Make it feel like a holiday anyway," said Roy.

Hoping their Halloween fun can bring the dead to their dead end street.