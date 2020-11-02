93 million Americans have cast their votes for presidential election going into last day of early voting

(NBC) — Over 93 million votes have already been cast in this year's presidential election.



That's according to the latest data from TargetSmart, supplemented with numbers from NBC News reported from Secretaries of State.



As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the number of votes cast was 93,354,695.



It is projected that number could hit 100 million by Tuesday's election.



Today is the last day for early voting in the state of Illinois.



If you would still like to vote early and don't you're polling location, you can click here to find our list.