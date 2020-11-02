2 dead, 15 wounded in Vienna terror attack, authorities say

VIENNA (AP) — Officials say at least one person was killed and 15 others wounded in Vienna after multiple gunmen opened fire on people enjoying a last evening out before lockdown in the Austrian capital.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed that one attacker was killed in what security officials were calling a terror attack.

Austria's top security official said authorities believe there were several gunmen involved and that a police operation was still ongoing.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer told public broadcaster ORF that the perpetrators were armed with rifles.

He said the army had been asked to guard key locations in the city to allow police officers to pursue the suspected attackers.