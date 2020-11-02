13 WREX to offer special technology on election night, here’s how it works

13 WREX to offer special technology on election night, here’s how it worksUpdated
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Once polls close on election night, 13 WREX will start digging deeper into the numbers as soon as they come in.
Polls close in the historic 2020 election in Illinois at 7 p.m.
13 WREX has exclusive election software that will break down the presidential race in Illinois, counties across our viewing area and across our state. The technology will also allow our anchors to break down the local congressional races and Illinois Senate seat that are both up for grabs on Tuesday.
The technology from Magis Media also allows us to go back and look at historical races to compare them to how 2020 shapes up, from the 2016 race for President to the recent congressional races in 2018.
13 WREX will do more than just tell you the winners, we will show you how those on top got there by breaking down the numbers throughout our area.
As soon as polls close, 13 WREX will have you covered when it comes to election night results.