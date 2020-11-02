13 WREX to offer special technology on election night, here’s how it works

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Once polls close on election night, 13 WREX will start digging deeper into the numbers as soon as they come in.

Polls close in the historic 2020 election in Illinois at 7 p.m.

13 WREX has exclusive election software that will break down the presidential race in Illinois, counties across our viewing area and across our state. The technology will also allow our anchors to break down the local congressional races and Illinois Senate seat that are both up for grabs on Tuesday.

The technology from Magis Media also allows us to go back and look at historical races to compare them to how 2020 shapes up, from the 2016 race for President to the recent congressional races in 2018.

Looking back at 2016: Hillary Clinton only won 12 of Illinois’ 102 counties. But, she won the majority of Chicago counties and virtually every populous county in the state, netting her 56% of the vote. @13WREX pic.twitter.com/ZjH7Fq9fLX — James Stratton (@JamesStrattonTV) November 2, 2020

13 WREX will do more than just tell you the winners, we will show you how those on top got there by breaking down the numbers throughout our area.

Similar to Hillary Clinton in 2016, Senator Dick Durbin defeated challenger Jim Oberweis in 2014, but only won 14 counties. Though, he carried the populous counties, including Cook, netting him 1.85M votes. @13WREX pic.twitter.com/5xKsdRqMNz — James Stratton (@JamesStrattonTV) November 2, 2020

As soon as polls close, 13 WREX will have you covered when it comes to election night results.