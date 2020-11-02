13 WREX plans robust, all-day coverage on Election Day

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3 and we here at 13 WREX will have you covered all day with comprehensive coverage.



The 13 WREX team will start its day at 5 a.m. from a polling precinct. Polls open at 6 a.m. and we'll be live on 13 News Today with coverage on what the wait times are like, how many people are showing up, and what safety precautions you need to take before heading to the polls.



We'll also have full team coverage on 13 News at 5 & 6 with teams breaking down the biggest races and issues, with more live coverage from across the area.



After 13 News at 6, NBC's special election coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on 13 WREX.



Our team will have also have live on air updates throughout the night with results as they come in. A recap of the night, breaking results, and full coverage of Election Day will be on 13 News at 10.



And of course, we'll be providing live updates and behind the scene looks all night online at wrex.com and on the 13 WREX Facebook page!



