1000s of pensioners protest against Belarus’ hardline leader

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Thousands of aged pensioners marched Monday in the capital of Belarus to demand the resignation of the authoritarian president, who has been under pressure of daily demonstrations for nearly three months. The demonstrators, estimated at about 4,000 by the human rights group Viasna, also called for the release of people arrested during the protests whom it considers political prisoners. More than 15,000 people have been arrested since the protests began after the Aug. 9 presidential election in which Alexander Lukashenko was declared to have won a sixth term. Most served short jail terms or were fined, but human rights activists say about 100 of those arrested should be considered political prisoners.