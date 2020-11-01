Winnebago teen receiving life-changing transplant

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — If loved ones could describe Jaylen Noud in one word?

"Fun, inspiring, smiley, funny, funny, brave, funny, dedicated."

It's easy to see why they braved the cold windy day, just for him.

On Sunday morning, the 15-year-old said his goodbye to his friends and family.

"He's going to go through a pretty invasive procedure," said Tyler Hoffman, Jaylen's football coach.

Before he leaves the state for a life-changing transplant, "We just want to show as much support for the family so they know how much we care about them and how much they are in our thoughts because this is a very difficult time for them," said Melynda Seaton, family friend.

Noud was six-years-old when he began feeling pains in his stomach.

It wasn't until two years later, when doctor's diagnosed him with pancreatitis.

"It's been very emotional. It's very hard," said Seaton.

There is no cure for the disease. Jaylen needs a new pancreas.

And now, he's getting one.

Along with a spleen, and gallbladder, which will relieve the excruciating stomach pains, and hopefully give him a better quality of life.

"This is the next step, this is the most complicated pancreatitis surgery," said Seaton.

While friends say Noud's life hasn't been the easiest over the last few years,

"The glass is always half full for him," said Hoffman.

They say Noud has never let this disease define him.

"If anyone knows Jaylen they know he is a fighter than anything. He is going to attack life and this on with a smile on his face," said Hoffman.

You can follow Noud's journey here.